Romance Report for Nov. 9

By Kat Giantis

Hang-time with a pal or something more? The New York Post says Miley Cyrus seemed awfully flirty with Kings of Leon rocker Jared Followill at a post-MTV Europe Music Awards bash in Madrid on Sunday. "Their crews were sitting near each other," says a snitch, "and Miley was texting Followill all night before leaving the party together." But another spy notes that the newly single starlet, who turns 18 in two weeks, and the bass player, 23, "are friends -- they know each other from Nashville. They left the party together but they went to the Universal Records afterparty at Pacha." Cyrus, who just parted ways (again) with lightbulb love Liam Hemsworth, has made no secret of her soft spot for Followill, confessing her crush to Rolling Stone at the 2009 Grammys. "He's pretty good-looking," she enthused. "I'm not usually one to freak, but me and Taylor Swift ... were like, 'Holy smoke!'" Click on for more Miley-related news ...

RELATED VIDEO: Miley's MTV fashion flop?