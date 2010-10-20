Romance Report for Oct. 20

By Kat Giantis

The rampant Lady Gaga wedding chatter has switched into overdrive amid rumblings that she had a "secret," non legally-binding ceremony with back-on bartender/musician boyfriend Luc Carl during a recent getaway to Crete. "They exchanged rings in a spiritual service and drank shots before sitting down to a lovely private dinner at a tiny restaurant," a source alleges to Grazia magazine (via the London Daily Mail). "They wanted to show that they are committed to each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together. They are still planning to marry, but that will come later when she has the time to plan a big Italian-style wedding." (Preferably one in which the bride walks down a glitter-covered aisle wearing a veil made of beef Carpaccio.) But it turns out the big fat Greek commitment rumblings are a big fat load of baloney. Lady G's rep tells E! Online that the vow exchange never happened.

