Romance Report for Oct. 8: Denials, Dates and More

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian's fame has reached a level where she's automatically dating any guy seen hovering near her personal space (see also Aniston, Jennifer). But an insider is laughing off an In Touch report that claims the increasingly sleek-faced starlet is dating "One Tree Hill" actor Michael Copon. "She was filming ['Kourtney and Kim Take New York'] at a bar Tuesday night. He was there, and they said hello," the spy tells E! News. "They're so not dating!"

Speaking of filming, TMZ reports Kim, little sis Khloe and brother-in-law Scott Disick got caught in a dust-up Thursday night at Manhattan hot spot Juliet after a "jealous woman went nuts." Seems she was unhappy that her boyfriend took a picture with Kim so she flung a drink at her (he might have also tried to cop a feel). That was the cue for Khloe and Scott to get involved. At one point, Khloe's wedding ring "flew off and skidded across the floor," so she flung herself down on the ground after it. The sparkler was soon back on her finger, and all the action was, we assume, conveniently captured for their new show.

"We just wanted a fun family night out, but when people see the cameras rolling, they try to get attention, and I guess that's what happened when the drunk girl saw that we were filming 'KKTNY," Kim blogged on Friday. "I always take the high road, so we all left straight after and didn't feed into their drama."

