Romance Report for Sept. 1

By Kat Giantis

"Lovely." That's how Kate Hudson succinctly describes rocker beau Matt Bellamy in the October issue of Elle UK. But the actress, who spent much of the summer winging everywhere from Japan to Austria to meet up with the on-tour Muse front man, laughs when asked to pick her favorite song by the band. "Matt and I are just learning about each other," she explains, "and it's wonderful." Still, she doesn't shy away from the marriage question, although she's careful to keep things vague, just like Bellamy did back in July.

"It's definitely not something I'm looking for," acknowledges Hudson. "But the divorce [from Chris Robinson] doesn't put me off. I'll just see what happens. I think a lot of times people are terrified of love and stop themselves from experiencing it. I don't ever want to get that jaded. I do believe in love. I believe that when you really open yourself up to love, it's the most beautiful thing."

She's so open that she's even willing to ride around in a cramped space with a bunch of scruffy guys just to be with her squeeze of three-plus months. "I wouldn't shy away from a tour bus," Kate says of maybe hitting the road with Muse. To that end, she seems to be getting better acquainted with its members. On Tuesday night in London, Hudson, 31, and Bellamy, 32, hit a couple of hot spots with his bandmate Dominic Howard.

Meanwhile, Kate's most recent ex was spotted out this week with his latest famous blonde ...

