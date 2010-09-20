Romance Report for Sept. 20: Parent Rap and More

By Kat Giantis

George Clooney and long-term commitment go together like Lindsay Lohan and sobriety. Still, the Oscar winner took another step forward in his year-plus relationship with Elisabetta Canalis by putting in some face-time last week with her parents. People magazine reports that the couple hopped a private jet from Milan to Sardinia, where they spent a few days in the actress-model's tiny hometown of Tresnuraghes visiting with her doctor dad, housewife mom and various relatives.

Before jetting out, Clooney signed autographs for, posed for pictures with and accepted hugs and kisses from the Canalis' excited neighbors. At one point, a local handed George a baby for a photo op, prompting an older woman to shout in Italian, "It's your turn now!" The A-lister apparently didn't understand (or wisely acted like he didn't), but "everyone turned to look at Elisabetta," says a bystander. "She simply smiled."

And what about that suspicious gold band that's been decorating her all-important finger? Clooney's rep shrugs to Gossip Cop, "I just checked the laws in every country in the world, and found that it is not against any law in any country to wear a ring on any finger one wishes." Click on for more parental meet-up news ...