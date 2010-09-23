Romance Report for Sept. 23

By Kat Giantis

Sometimes we forget that Miley Cyrus isn't even old enough to vote. But she reminds everyone of her youthfulness in a new YouTube video in which she addresses the various betrothal and shacking-up rumors sparked by her recently rekindled romance with Liam Hemsworth. "No, I'm not engaged, and no, I'm not getting married anytime soon," the motor-mouthed starlet says with exasperation. "And no, I'm not living with anybody. That, I think, is a rumor that's been going on since I got my very first boyfriend ever ... I still live at home. I still live with my mom, my dad, my family; no one's here with us, just my family." According to Cyrus, she can't even contemplate commitment because "I'm way too driven right now. First of all, I'm 17 -- ridiculous -- and second of all, I just got so much work I want to get done, there's no way." Anything else? "Miley doesn't need to do anything but sit and chill and enjoy life and make good music," she says. And maybe refrain from referring to herself in the third person.

