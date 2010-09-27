Romance Report for Sept. 27

By Kat Giantis

Amid a dirt cloud of infidelity rumors, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are going to the mattresses. After a touchy-feely show of unity at the Clinton Global Initiative last Thursday, the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary the following day by hunkering down in bed. Not surprisingly, they shared their under-the-covers moment with the world. "Thank you for all the anniversary wishes!!" a bespectacled Demi enthused while tweeting a photo of their snuggle-bunnies. "Enjoying a day lounging around watching 'Breaking Bad' Great show!" They also laid on the PDA during a party in Calabasas, Calif., on Saturday. "She was not shy at all about being affectionate and didn't seem to care about people watching," a spy tells Us. "It looked like she wanted to show everyone that they are very much together." Still, Mr. and Mrs. Kutcher's tabloid problems may not be over. "If the two of them think this is all going to go away now that they have been seen together in public, they are mistaken," a source pooh-poohs to PopEater. "The floodgates have been opened."

