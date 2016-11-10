Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner spark dating rumors, Ruby Rose reunites with an ex & more romance

It wouldn't be a new week without a new celeb romance! On Nov. 5, 2016, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted getting close at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. A concertgoer told People magazine, "They were really close together. I didn't look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching, they were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet." Keep reading to see more of this week's romance updates...

