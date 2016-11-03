Miranda Lambert and Anderson East step out ahead of their anniversary, plus more romance updates

It's been a week full of romance! Miranda Lambert and Anderson East made the 2016 CMA Awards a date night just one month ahead of their one-year anniversary. Miranda, 32, and Anderson, 28, started seeing each other last December and have been pretty low-key about their relationship ever since. Miranda only started calling Anderson her "boyfriend" in January, and they didn't make their red carpet debut together until the Academy of County Music Awards on April 3, 2016. On the CMA red carpet on Nov. 2, they stood out as a hot couple in matching black looks -- he in a black suit and tie and she in a sheer black Georges Hobeika gown. But they're not the only couple making headlines this week! Keep reading to get the latest news on other stars who are hooking up, splitting up and more...

