Patrick Dempsey saves his marriage, Drake and Rihanna are official, plus more romance updates

In January 2015, Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Fink announced plans to divorce after 15 years of marriage. But over the last 18 months, they've gotten their relationship back on track. "Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of," Patrick told People in early September 2016. "I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started." On Sept. 5, Patrick and Jillian, a celebrity makeup artist, made their first red carpet appearance since reconciling, posing with their three kids at his "Bridget Jones's Baby" movie premiere in London. Keep reading for more celebrity relationship updates...

