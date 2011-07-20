Romance Retrospective

Justin Timberlake's Many Loves

By Jon Warech

Justin Timberlake's new film, "Friends With Benefits" hits theaters this Friday, and it has us wondering: Who all has on been on the "benefits" end of a relationship with JT? Wonderwall takes a look at the list of lovely ladies who have been romanced by the triple-threat celebrity in the past.

