Justin Timberlake's Many Loves
By Jon Warech
Justin Timberlake's new film, "Friends With Benefits" hits theaters this Friday, and it has us wondering: Who all has on been on the "benefits" end of a relationship with JT? Wonderwall takes a look at the list of lovely ladies who have been romanced by the triple-threat celebrity in the past.
By Jon Warech
Justin Timberlake's new film, "Friends With Benefits" hits theaters this Friday, and it has us wondering: Who all has on been on the "benefits" end of a relationship with JT? Wonderwall takes a look at the list of lovely ladies who have been romanced by the triple-threat celebrity in the past.