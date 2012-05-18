Romance Retrospective: SJP and Matthew Broderick
By Rebecca Silverstein
In a world where stars are married for 72 days, there are few celeb couples that we can really imagine growing old together. Then again, not many couples are as stable as Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. To celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on May 19, let's take a look back at their relationship up until now.
