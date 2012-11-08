See the first picture of Reese Witherspoon's baby son Tennessee!

Us Weekly

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon quietly debuted her infant son, Tennessee James Toth, 6 weeks old, while out and about in Los Angeles.

Wearing a light-blue denim shirt and jeans, the casual, slim actress, 37, pushed her bundle of joy in an UPPAbaby stroller. In another snapshot, Witherspoon picked up her little boy, named after his mom's home state. The adorable little blond boy wore a green and blue sweater as he cooed on his famous mom's shoulder.

Born Sept. 27, Tennessee is the third child for the Oscar winner and her first with her husband, CAA agent Jim Toth, whom she wed back in March 2011.

Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe amicably co-parent daughter Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8.

"The kids met the baby the first day at the hospital," a source told Us shortly after Tennessee's arrival. "Deacon is excited to have a brother. And Ava can't wait to baby-sit!"

First-time dad Toth, meanwhile, has "been there for Reese every step of the way. [He's] very excited his son is finally here!"

