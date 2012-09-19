Shakira Pregnant With First Child

One day after NBC announced that Shakira was temporarily replacing Christina Aguilera on "The Voice," she's made an announcement of her own: She and her soccer star boyfriend, Gerard Pique, are expecting a visit from the stork.

"As some of you may know, Gerard and I are very happy awaiting the arrival of our first baby!" she wrote Wednesday on her website. "At this time we have decided to give priority to this unique moment in our lives and postpone all the promotional activities planned over the next few days."

That means the hip-shaking Colombian singer, 35, will be a no-show at Friday's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

For months, baby talk has been brewing around Shakira and her 25-year-old Spanish beau, with recent reports claiming she's expecting a boy in early 2013.

This will be the first child for the couple, who confirmed their romance in March 2011 with a simple Facebook post, in which Shakira referred to the FC Barcelona player as her "sunshine."

Months earlier, Shakira had called it quits with Antonio de La Rua after more than a decade of togetherness.

