Spring Fling: Celebs Whose Love We Hope Blooms

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Flowers aren't the only things blooming this spring: Love is in the air for some of our favorite stars. We can only hope these romances continue to thrive, blossoming from young love into full-fledged Hollywood affairs. These are the relationships we hope become more than just spring flings -- from Kylie and Jaden to Leighton and Adam, and more!

Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith

Ever since Kylie, 15, and Jaden, 14, sparked romance rumors in early March when they were spotted on a series of public dates, we've been absolutely thrilled. Now the longtime pals are just one public hand-hold or cheek peck away from becoming Hollywood's next teenage power couple. (Jelena who?!) And if there's anything we love more than a Hollywood teen power couple, it's one comprised of members of two of the biggest families in the business.