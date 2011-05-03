Stork Report: First-Time Moms

By Michelle Lanz

It seems like Hollywood has been going through somewhat of a baby boom as of late. Several famous femmes are either pregnant or celebrating the births of their little ones, but which ladies are taking the baby plunge for the first time? Click through to see which celebrity ladies will be celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2011.

Penélope Cruz

Bundle of Joy: Son Leo

Baby D.O.B.: Jan. 22, 2011

Now this is a kid who has really, really good genes. Is it wrong to be jealous of a three month old?

