Tori and Dean: Life in Pictures

They started their romance in tabloid heaven: Both Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were married to other people when they met on the set of a Lifetime movie, but their chemistry was just too much to bear. The actors both left their spouses for each other because, in Tori's words, Dean was her "soul mate." And she might have been right.

Three kids later, and with another on the way, Tori and Dean celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on May 7, 2012, and they've never seemed more in love. To toast the happy couple (and their growing family), Wonderwall takes a look back at their blissful years together. So keep clicking for more Tori and Dean!