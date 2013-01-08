By Stacie Anthony

For years, fans watched as Prince William and Duchess Kate's fairy-tale romance blossomed. Millions around the world tuned in to watch the royal sweethearts say, "I do," then followed the pregnancy rumors until they finally came true. In honor of the mom-to-be's birthday on Jan. 9, we're taking a look back at Will and Kate's cutest moments.

Just two days after the palace confirmed that the pair was expecting their first child, Will and Kate shared this sweet moment outside a London hospital on Dec. 5, 2012. The expectant mom was admitted due to morning sickness.