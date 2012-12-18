BING: Splits of 2012

By Rebecca Silverstein

This year, we saw some new couples get together (hello, Haylor!), but we also saw a bunch of them split. Get the stories behind Hollywood's biggest breakups of 2012.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie shocked the world when she filed for divorce in June. But perhaps no one was more surprised than her hubby of five years, Tom, who never saw it coming.

