Crazy Superfans

By Michelle Lanz

Whether it's sports, movies or astrophysics, most of us have been a fan of something or someone at some point in our lives. Being especially fond of a celebrity or pop culture phenomenon is totally normal, but there are people out there who take fandom to a whole new -- often crazy -- level. Click through to see people insanely and hopelessly devoted to their idols.

Man with 82 Julia Roberts tattoos

Chilean newspaper salesman Miljenko Parserisas Bukovic has amassed 82 portraits of Julia Roberts over his arms and torso. The 56-year-old says he became transfixed with Roberts after seeing her in "Erin Brockovich," and each portrait is said to be taken from a scene in the film. Bukovic has already spent a million Chilean pesos (about $2,000) on his epidermal shrine to Roberts, and he says he plans on adding further to his collection. (Best Week Ever)