Cutest young Hollywood romances

Young love is a fickle thing. One minute you're Instagramming PDA pics galore, and the next minute, you're blocking each other on Facebook. But is there anything more exciting than your first love? In honor of the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 11, we thought we'd take a look at some of our favorite young romances.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Zac and Vanessa first clicked when they auditioned for "High School Musical." When the two made it to the final cast, their romantic relationship blossomed from there. "We grew up together," she said about dating Zac. "It was a good thing. The relationship kept me grounded, and because I was with someone who knew me so well, I didn't need to try to be someone I'm not." But four years later and two careers pulling them in opposite directions ultimately led to the two parting ways.

