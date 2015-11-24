Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough walked away with a hard-earned victory on the Season 21 finale of "Dancing With the Stars," and the two couldn't have been more excited for their shiny new Mirror Ball trophy.

ET caught up with the dynamic duo after the star-studded finale on Tuesday, where the 17-year-old DWTS champ gushed over her supportive partner.

"I can't believe I'm here. I'm this girl from Australia who works with wildlife, and I got to learn how to dance and now I'm here and it's all thanks, honestly, to Derek for always believing in me and staying strong," an overjoyed Bindi told ET's Cameron Mathison. "I'm so, so lucky!"

WATCH: Bindi Irwin Wins 'Dancing With the Stars'! Watch The Emotional Moment

Now that Bindi's won, she's got to find a place to display the coveted prize. Luckily, Derek came up with a suggestion that Bindi simply adores.

"I think it should go in the middle of the crocodile chamber," the 30-year-old pro dancer said. "So it's just in the middle of the -- what do you call it?"

"Just the croc pond,"Bindi said, laughing.

"The croc pond, there we go! There it is and the crocs [are] just guarding it," Derek said. "I think it'd be awesome."

"I think it would work, I really do," Bindi added, sportively.

PHOTOS: The Complete List: 'Dancing with the Stars' Winners

During the season, Bindi earned her fair share of fans, thanks in part to her bubbly personality and effervescent charm, and the Aussie is excited to see what her future holds.

"I would love to continue to spread my message on many different platforms," said the enthusiastic wildlife conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin. "There are a few different things I would love to be a part of and I'm just excited to see what's on the horizon.

WATCH: Bindi Irwin Makes Everyone Cry With Emotional 'DWTS' Finale Dance Honoring Her Father

No matter what happens, though, Bindi said her "home will always be Australia."

"I can't wait to get back to all of my animals and to just go and lay under the trees with my snakes and my rhinos," she shared. "It'll be so nice."

For a look at Bindi and Derek's exciting DWTS victory, check out the video below.

