One of this week's tabloids claims Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are having a marriage crisis because the talk show host won't quit her daytime show. The story is completely untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

"Ellen and Portia: At The Breaking Point" reads a headline in the latest issue of In Touch. The accompanying article quotes a so-called "source" as saying, "It seems they're always on the verge of a breakup. Most of their friends don't understand how they're still married. Now they're fighting over the show - Portia wants Ellen to quit, but she won't."

Last month, the spouses put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market. The talk show host and her wife are known for flipping houses, having bought and sold several properties over the past few years. According to the magazine's "insider," however, "there's more to it" this time around. "They would have split a lot sooner if it wasn't for Ellen digging in her heels - she thinks a divorce will hurt their image," adds the questionable tipster.

The tabloid's bogus story was seemingly concocted because DeGeneres admitted in a recent New York Times interview that her wife wants her to leave her show. The talk show host, whose current contract expires in 2020, has yet to make a decision regarding the future of her TV career. However, the idea that the spouses may be headed for a split over the situation is entirely false.

Gossip Cop checked in with a mutual pal of ours and DeGeneres, who wasn't able to speak on the record, but assures us the magazine's report is flat-out "wrong." The unreliable outlet also fails to mention that de Rossi appeared on DeGeneres' talk show less than two months ago. If the talk show was such a sticking point in the couple's marriage, it seems unlikely that de Rossi would be making guest spots on it.

Additionally, In Touch has spent a lot of time and energy trying to break up the happy couple. Back in 2017, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming DeGeneres and de Rossi were at a "breaking point" and a split was "inevitable." That bogus article said de Rossi would wait until 2018 to file for divorce because she'd be entitled to more money after a decade of marriage. That obviously never happened.

Shortly before that, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for wrongly alleging DeGeneres and de Rossi were getting a "$360 million divorce." The story was published simply because the talk show host was photographed without her wedding ring. Despite not constantly wearing a piece of jewelry, DeGeneres' marriage is going strong. This latest article claiming otherwise is more nonsense.

