Emma Watson distributes free Maya Angelou books after Trump win, plus more news

Demi Lovato steps out with Luke Rockhold again

In the wake of her longterm relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato seems to be spending more and more time with a new guy. The singer was recently spotted catching a Los Angeles Rams game with Luke Rockhold -- the UFC fighter she got matching finger tattoos with back in August. "Demi is hanging out with Luke," an insider tells E! News. "It's pretty new and fun at this point. She likes being around him. She just got out of a serious relationship so she is not looking for something that serious but if something evolves naturally over time she is willing to go with it and explore it." Adding that Luke seems to bring a smile to Demi's face, the source says the seeming couple's interaction at the game -- he would reportedly "scoot closer to her" while they watched -- suggested "a connection."