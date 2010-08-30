Imagined Conversations at the Emmys
By Melissa Hunter
Elisabetta Canalis: Sweetie, who are all dees people? Where ees Leonardo DiCaprio?
George Clooney: These are TV stars, baby. They act in shorter movie-type projects played on a small screen.
Elisabetta Canalis: Non capisco.
George Clooney: Me neither, baby.
