Imagined Convos

Imagined Conversations at the Emmys

By Melissa Hunter

Elisabetta Canalis: Sweetie, who are all dees people? Where ees Leonardo DiCaprio?
George Clooney: These are TV stars, baby. They act in shorter movie-type projects played on a small screen.
Elisabetta Canalis: Non capisco.
George Clooney: Me neither, baby.

By Melissa Hunter

