Face-off: Hugh Jackman vs. Jake Gyllenhaal
By Stacie Anthony
Hugh Jackman vs. Jake Gyllenhaal? Can you say, "Hubba hubba"? Now, click though to cast your vote on which hunky star has the best red carpet look, who's sexier shirtless and whose scruff you love the most. Why? Simple: Their movie "Prisoners" hits theaters on Sept. 20. Now go!
