Face-off: Lucky Stars

By Drew Mackie

These days, a special talent isn't always required for a quick ascent to celebrity status. But as in any situation, a little luck always goes a long way. So considering where they came from and how far they've gotten, which stars are the luckiest of all? Have a look at some pairs of similar celebs and decide for yourself who's been the most fortunate.

Take Snooki and Heidi Montag, for example. Thanks to "Jersey Shore" and "The Hills," respectively, these two are famous and seem to get by without working at all. Sure, they get neither privacy nor dignity, but you have to admit that they both lead pretty leisurely lives despite lacking in talent or any real life skills.