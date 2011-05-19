Penelope vs. Keira: Who Wore It Best?
By Drew Mackie
Upon the release of the new, fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, the franchise will have featured two beautiful actresses sailing the high seas: Keira Knightly in the initial trilogy and now Penelope Cruz. But while these two can hold their own in a swashbuckling showdown, how do they fare fashion-wise?
For example, consider their respective takes on that classic stunner: the sexy red dress. Which of the two really heats up the red carpet?
By Drew Mackie
Upon the release of the new, fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, the franchise will have featured two beautiful actresses sailing the high seas: Keira Knightly in the initial trilogy and now Penelope Cruz. But while these two can hold their own in a swashbuckling showdown, how do they fare fashion-wise?
For example, consider their respective takes on that classic stunner: the sexy red dress. Which of the two really heats up the red carpet?