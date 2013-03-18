Face-Off: Ryan Gosling vs. Bradley Cooper

Ryan Gosling Bradley Cooper beard

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been two years since People's Sexiest Man Alive showdown of 2011, but we're still torn between Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper. So to celebrate the release of "The Place Beyond the Pines," we're pitting these two hot stars against one another.

If you're a lady who likes her man clean-shaven, then you're out of luck because Ryan and Bradley both seem to enjoy skipping over their razors in the morning. Still, we use the phrase "out of luck" loosely because they both look mighty fine all grizzly like. But who looks better?