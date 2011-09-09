Who's Better: The Original or the Replacement?

charlie sheen fights ashton jutcher

By Drew Mackie

This month, Ashton Kutcher steps into the tiger blood-soaked shoes of Charlie Sheen to become the new lead on "Two in a Half Men," marking one of the most high-profile instances of recasting in pop culture history. That's why Wonderwall is looking back at some past celeb replacements of note. Vote, and tell us whether you think the original or the replacement was better.

And what better place to start than with Charlie and Ashton themselves? Who would you rather watch on TV?

RELATED: Who's your favorite star who got started on a soap opera?