Family Man: David Beckham

By Molly McGonigle

David Beckham is a lot of things: professional soccer player, model, spokesman, Olympic Games and World Cup advocate, husband to Victoria and, most importantly, dad to four super-cute kids. As he gets ready to celebrate his 37th birthday on May 2, we bet all this guy wants to do is hang out with his cool family. In honor of the special occasion, click through to see some of his sweetest family moments from over the years.

David enjoyed some quality time with his daughter, Harper, after the two caught Victoria's fashion show in New York on Feb. 12, 2012.