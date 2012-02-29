Famous Female Firsts

By Drew Mackie

Because March is Women's History Month, Wonderwall is taking a moment to recognize some of the first-of-their-kind achievements made by female celebrities. Have a click through to find out why Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Tina Fey and more have bragging rights.

Mariah Carey

She holds records for making major bank in album sales and for her impressive vocal range, but she made a first in music industry history back in 1995 with the release of a certain landmark single.

BING: What was Carey's famous first?

FIND: Hear 'Fantasy,' the song that garnered Carey so much acclaim

SEARCH: See pictures of her twin son and daugter