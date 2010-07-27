Fantasy Casting: Oprah Biopic

By Michelle Lanz

Kitty Kelley's unauthorized biography on Oprah Winfrey is selling like hotcakes, despite the media queen's refusal to have any part in it. Naturally, this success means there are rumors of an Oprah biopic in the works, probably irking Ms. Winfrey even further. All this drama got us thinking: who would we cast in this likely star-studded tale and who would the Big O want to play herself? Click through to see who we'd cast in the inevitable film version of Kitty Kelley's revealing bio.