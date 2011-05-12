Fantasy Casting: The Slasher Movie

By Drew Mackie

Check that calendar. In honor of Friday the 13th, we're casting celebs in a classically cliché slasher flick. It's not that every movie of this kind is the same. It's just that they tend to feature the same stock characters again and again. And some celebs fit squarely into these roles. Check this dream cast out.

The Heroine: Taylor Swift

Virginal-seeming, all-American and winsome, this is one character pure enough to survive all the way to the end. Swift truly embodies the Final Girl -- the only one to endure when her friends get turned into lunchmeat. And she already has all that practice looking surprised from whenever she wins an award...

RELATED: See Taylor dressed to the nines at the Met Gala