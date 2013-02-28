Fashion Face-Off: Justin Bieber vs. Pop Stars

Justin Bieber Redfoo fashion

By Katie Mathewson

It's Justin Bieber's world and you're just living in it. Need some proof? The Biebs has more fans than anyone on Twitter, there's a phrase just to describe the feverish obsession his fans have for him ("Bieber fever"), and he was named Forbes third most powerful celeb in the world last year. But how does his fashion sense match up with those of other pop stars? Click through and tell us what you think.

The likeness between Justin Bieber and LMFAO member Redfoo is uncanny! With the hipster glasses, neon graphic tops, and animal-print pants, we have a perfect match. Should Justin leave the wacky outfits to Redfoo or is he "sexy and he knows it"?