Fictional First Ladies

By Rebecca Silverstein

Everyone knows that behind every great man there's a great woman, and that couldn't be truer than for the presidents of the United States and their lovely wives. So in honor of President's Day, let's take a look at our favorite first ladies of the big and small screens.

Laura Bush

Played by: Elizabeth Banks in "W."

Year: 2008

While Elizabeth and Laura wouldn't agree politically (Elizabeth's a registered Democrat), the actress does respect her onscreen alter ego. "I think Laura is very even-keeled and a great supporter of her husband, which, as first lady and his wife, is probably the right move," she told Entertainment Weekly in early 2008. "So I will be honoring that. I guess I would say that, overall, that's my hope -- that I honor Laura Bush with my performance."

