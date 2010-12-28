Field Guide to New Year's Eve 2011

By Rebecca Silverstein

New Year's Eve is only three days away. Do you know what you'll be doing when the ball drops at midnight? If the answer is no, don't stress! We've got you covered with all the most celebilicious parties going down on December 31.

Snooki

City: New York City

Venue: Madame Tussauds

After doing "friggin' hamster" duty in Times Square, Snooki will head over to the famed wax museum at 1 a.m. for its first public party. (She was paid $10,000 to play hostess.) Meanwhile, her "Jersey Shore" costars JWoww and Pauly D will be nearby at Amnesia and Escape nightclubs, respectively.

RELATED: Psychic predictions for Snooki and more celebs