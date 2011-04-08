Gay for a Day

By Michelle Lanz

Some people know early on whether they're gay or straight, but others -- even celebs -- need to do some experimenting before they can identify either way. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) awards, taking place in Los Angeles on April 10, let's take a look at some celebs who have experimented with same-sex lovin'.

Megan Fox

In a revealing interview for GQ magazine in 2010, Megan Fox talked openly about falling in love with a female stripper named Nikita when she was 18. The "Transformers" actress, who is now married to "90210" star Brian Austin Green, insists she's not a lesbian, and that "all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes."