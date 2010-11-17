Gift Guide: Techies Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's hard to believe, but the holidays are just around the corner. And whether it's video games, e-book readers or cameras, electronics are atop everyone's wish lists this year. But before you start stocking up, click through our nifty little guide on the most star-worthy tech gifts the Web has to offer. You can send us a thank you e-card later.

For self-proclaimed Gleeks:

"Glee Karaoke Revolution" is the ultimate gift for anyone who would gladly endure a few slushies to the face to join in on the "Glee" fun. Not only does it give fans the choice between 30 songs from the show's first season, including "Gold Digger," "No Air" and "My Life Would Suck Without You," but it lets them perform with characters from the show. Maybe a few duets with Rachel Berry would inspire "Glee" fan Julia Roberts to make a guest appearance on the show!

