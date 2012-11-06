Luck of the draw: Scarlett Johansson reveals new rib cage tattoo

By Kat Giantis

After a breakup, some women opt for a kicky new haircut. But Scarlett Johansson, who split from boyfriend Nate Naylor in October, apparently decided on a more permanent change. The actress has marked up her right side with a horseshoe tattoo surrounded by the teasing words, "Lucky You."

French graffiti and tattoo artist Fuzi Uvtpk did the rib cage etching in Paris, where he reportedly met Scarlett last week after she stopped by his artist-in-residence session at Le Salon. She proudly lifted her shirt to flash her new tat, which was still red from the needle.

Fuzi's cartoon-style work can range from the random (a centaur with a slingshot) to the risqué (boobs are a popular subject). Johansson's indelible good luck charm definitely falls on the tamer side of his vision.

The lucky horseshoe becomes the latest in ScarJo's growing collection of body art. Tell us what you think of her new enduring decoration, and keep clicking to see where else she's marked …