Mary-Kate awkwardly cozies up to older beau Olivier Sarkozy

By Kat Giantis

Mary-Kate Olsen has proved skeptics wrong by her continued coziness with financier Olivier Sarkozy. The teeny mogul, 26, showed plenty of affection with the moneybags businessman, 42, while taking in a New York Knicks game on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Still, their PDA did raise a few eyebrows, due to the fact that his middle-school-aged kids were on hand, and because the couple's touchy-feeliness was so darn creepy-seeming.

It's not just that MK appeared uncomfortable (is she trying to blink out an SOS in the photo at left?), but she also looks a lot younger than her age, at least compared to Sarkozy's more oh, let's say, lived-in visage.

But after seven months of togetherness, Olsen doesn't really care about any perceived squickiness in regards to her older squeeze, who is the half-brother of former French president Nicholas Sarkozy.

"Everyone has an opinion," Mary-Kate told the Wall Street Journal last month (Olivier's ex-wife has dubbed the relationship "grotesque"). "I find it's better to focus on what's in front of you and to keep putting one foot in front of the other."

