Commence eye roll: 'Bad influences' to blame for Lindsay's troubles?

By Kat Giantis

It looks like the possibility of real jail time has spurred Lindsay Lohan into action. Oh, don't misunderstand: The financially insolvent starlet isn't taking any meaningful steps to change her life. Instead, her team appears to be going on the PR offensive to persuade the public that her most recent problems aren't her fault, a tune she's sung so often that we already know the words.

"She is realizing there are people in her life who are bad influences, who think it's funny when she wants to fill water bottles with alcohol and go out, or stay out all night at nightclubs in New York and look sloppy in photos," a source contends to the New York Daily News. "These aren't her real friends."

Of course, we'd be more willing to label such people "bad influences" if they were the ones allegedly filling the water bottles (perhaps with vodka), or if we had any confidence that LiLo could discern a "real friend" (or be one). Either way, the insider says she "hasn't been texting and calling back some of the people who she parties with." (The key word being "some.")

Meanwhile, an "inconsolable" Lindsay has been making tearful calls to her lawyer, the ever-patient Shawn Holley, says TMZ.

"She knows her life is out of control," maintains a source, "but she's blaming it on others, saying she has again hooked up with a bad group of people and had run-ins with 'opportunists' who have tried to provoke her."

Lohan, 26, whose probation was revoked last week for purportedly lying about a June car crash (and could be further complicated by her November arrest for supposedly socking a psychic at a New York hot spot), was issued a clear warning by Judge Stephanie Sautner at her probation hearing last March: "You need to live your life in a more mature way. Stop the nightclubbing and focus on your work."

Since that focus yielded "Liz & Dick," it's no wonder she's once again trying the "everyone is against me" defense. On the plus side, her apparent desire to avoid hard time means she might get help for her persecution complex. Click on for more …