Kristen Stewart Wishes a Slow, Chilly Death on the Paparazzi

By Kat Giantis

We always imagined the end stages of hypothermia would feel a lot like watching a "Twilight" movie: We'd be confused, sleepy and ready to embrace the sweet oblivion of death. Which brings us to Kristen Stewart, who was in Paris this week for a Vanity Fair photo shoot.

The PR-averse actress was a mite ornery during the shoot: She was not only photographed jokingly flipping her middle finger from behind the leathery head of designer Karl Lagerfeld, but while making her way into a hotel, she had a few choice words for the paparazzi waiting outside in the wintry weather.

"Are you cold?" K.Stew asked the shutterbugs, before sing-songingly suggesting, "Freeze to death! Freeze to death!"

She then laughed before ducking inside (watch the exchange here).

To her credit, the erstwhile Bella didn't cop an attitude with the fans who had gathered to see her. She graciously posed for pictures and signed autographs. One Twi-Hard even seemed to offer a rave review of her photographer dis, enthusing, "You rock, Kristen!"

Of course, Stewart's distaste for the paparazzi is nothing new. Click on for some of her biting words on the subject ...