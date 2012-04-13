Post-DUI, Club-Hopping Amanda Bynes Is Snapped Driving and Texting

Take cover, people, because Amanda Bynes is back behind the wheel, and she's even more distracted than usual. One week after her DUI arrest, the starlet, 26, hit the town and courted trouble.

Sporting short-shorts, platform heels and an exposed lace bra, Amanda was photographed texting and driving as she left the Chateau Marmont on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

This unwise (not to mention illegal in California) move apparently resulted in Bynes backing her BMW over a curb and into a red zone.

While most people would have taken this as a sign that it might be time to head home, Amanda instead headed over to hot spot Greystone Manor.

At both locations, the underwear-as-outerwear-sporting cautionary tale (aka Lindsay Lohan 2.0) made a show of covering her face with a coat as paparazzi snapped away.

It remains unclear why Bynes, who was out partying with friends, is so insistent on being in the driver's seat.

In addition to her most recent bust, in which she's accused of hitting a police car, she drove off last month during a traffic stop (she was pulled over for talking on her phone) and was seen looking wobbly before climbing into her car a couple weeks later.

