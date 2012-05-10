Kanye Hints at White Wedding With Kim as 'Monster Mom' Rumors Fly

By Kat Giantis

Never mind that Kim Kardashian is still lugging around a 6'9 ball and chain named Kris Humphries. Or that her two attempts at wedded bliss have failed miserably. With her budding romance with Kanye West, she has the chance to rewrite her 72-days-and-out story, and that means floating the possibility of a third walk down the aisle.

Fresh off last week's report that the longtime friends-turned-PDA-disposed-flames are "talking marriage" comes this nugget from Us Weekly, which says the rapper has dropped another tantalizing musical reference about the callipygian starlet.

Seems that on a forthcoming ditty, West raps, "Even though I met you in the club in a tight dress/At first sight I could picture you in a white dress."

This follows his recent declaration of love on the track "Way Too Cold" (formerly titled "Theraflu").

"Kim and Kanye are 100 percent having conversations about marriage," a source tells the mag.

