Kim and Kanye Kohabitation Rumors as She Thanks Fans on All Fours

By Kat Giantis

May 31, 2012

Coincidence or sign of an impending commitment? TMZ reports Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have quietly put their respective homes up for sale, leading to speculation that the insta-serious couple will soon be cohabiting.

The not-quite-ex-Mrs. Kris Humphries has listed her Beverly Hills pad for $5 million. No word on how much Yeezy is hoping to get for his Los Angeles digs.

Both houses are being sold via "pocket listings," which means the properties aren't officially on the market (it's mainly a way to keep the riffraff and looky-loos at bay).

Kardashian's kamp says the real estate moves are being made so the two can rent a home of their own, preferably a "really private place" located "behind gates."

According to Life & Style, Kimye are hoping to find a "generic" nest that they can feather together.

"Kim would be putting a lot of her stuff in storage. Her bathmat is KK-embroidered and that's not changing," explains a source. "She's OCD-immaculate and so is Kanye, so to have both of their items would create problems."

Speaking of problems, there may be some with the settling-down speculation. Read on ...