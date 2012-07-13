Gossip Quickies: Kim-Loyal Kelly Kicks Kris to Kurb and More

by Kat Giantis

July 13, 2012

If given the opportunity, who among us wouldn't want to remove Kris Humphries from our personal space? Kelly Osbourne was in a position to do just that on Wednesday night when the estranged, divorce-delaying husband of Kim Kardashian turned up at Beacher's Madhouse in Los Angeles, reports the New York Post.

"It was towards the end of the night -- Kelly was furious he was in there. You could see the disgust in her face," says a spy. "She sent security over, and they kicked him out. He was mortified."

Ozzy's offspring is a creative director at the club and a friend of the Kanye-dating reality starlet.

"Kris was so embarrassed and pissed," adds the source. "Kim is a regular at the club, and Kelly wanted to stay loyal to her."

Speaking of Kim …

RELATED VIDEO: Is Kris going to be a father?