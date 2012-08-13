Fanny Faux Pas: Katy Perry Accidentally Flashes Butt

By Kat Giantis

Further evidence that celebrities are just like us: They, too, suffer embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions in public places. On Sunday, Katy Perry unintentionally served up a tasty view of her shapely, naked posterior when she hit the waves at a water park in an unsecured bikini.

The popster, 27, joined pals at Raging Waters in San Dimas, Calif., for a day of sun, fun and boogie-boarding, but the festivities took a turn into the cheeky when the bottom half of her black-and-white two-piece headed south after a water slide ride.

Even though paparazzi stationed nearby got the gluteus maximus money shot, Katy was able to laugh off the accidental booty baring.

"Let's be fair," she tweeted on Monday. "I really think I deserve a season pass for that ass. Oh, and some flip flops."

Absent from the water-sport revelry was Perry's new make-out partner John Mayer, who rendezvoused with her later that day for a private house party in Los Feliz.

