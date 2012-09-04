Is Kim Kardashian in Kold War With Beyonce?

By Kat Giantis

Is there a hard-and-fast-rule that a woman must bond with the girlfriend of her husband's pal? The New York Daily News is wringing its hands with worry because Beyonce didn't squeal with excitement and girl-talk with Kim Kardashian as they watched respective loves Jay-Z and Kanye West perform on Saturday at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

"Kim and Beyonce barely spoke to each other," relays a source. "They were on opposite sides of the stage. Beyonce didn't even acknowledge [Kardashian] was there until the concert was almost over."

What's more, adds the snitch, Kim "didn't make any efforts to go speak to Beyonce, either."

Was this a case of "quiet cattiness," as the paper says, or did Kim and Bey perhaps prefer to give their undivided attention to the performers? Either way, it's not as though the ladies completely froze each other out. Seems they eventually chitchatted backstage.

Beyonce and Kim "made small talk in the dressing room," adds another spy, "but you could tell Kim was uncomfortable. She clung onto Kanye the entire time and didn't say much."

Still, the callipygous reality star did manage to tell Jay-Z how much she liked the show.

This isn't the first time the girl-fight rumors have surfaced. Back in June, Beyonce's rep responded to the cold-shoulder whispers by insisting that the megastar was "great friends" with Kim.

Meanwhile, as Kimye's romance nears the six-month mark, are they looking to raise the relationship stakes? Paparazzi caught the two in Westchester, N.Y., sparking speculation that they're in search of a suburban home to call their own. But it turns out they were merely having dinner at a friend's house.

Keep clicking for more weekend photos of Kim and Kanye, then weigh in on whether he's doing a good job picking out her clothes (our take: nope) ...