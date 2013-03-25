A little or a lot inappropriate? LeAnn Rimes wears shiny short-shorts to little league game

LeAnn Rimes short-shorts

By Kat Giantis

Sometimes, no matter how many squats you do and how much attention you seek, it's best to keep your upper thighs covered, if only to mitigate the potential second-hand embarrassment. A couple of weeks after Britney Spears accidentally flashed her bare butt in a white minidress during her son's soccer game, LeAnn Rimes risked a similar daytime wardrobe slip-up by donning pleathery short-shorts at a kiddie sporting event.

LeAnn and her legs cheered on her 5-year-old stepson, Jake, at his baseball game on Saturday in Los Angeles (also on hand were husband Eddie Cibrian and Mason, his other son with ex-wife Brandi Glanville).

Rimes paired her posterior-grazing, Hefty-made hot pants with a sequined, football-style sweater and black suede booties, a look-at-me ensemble designed to intrigue and confuse the seemingly tipped-off paparazzi, who were waiting as the family arrived at the game.

We can only hope that Rimes didn't bend down to pick up any equipment or reach up for any foul balls (or if she did, that Brandi, who knows from inappropriate, was behind her to point and laugh). Click on for more photos of LeAnn's little league legginess …